Hundreds of objections to plans to create Rockwood Glass Marquee wedding venue on Burnley and Pendle border

Residents on the border of Burnley and Nelson fear a planned Asian wedding venue could create chaos on local roads and lead to the loss of valuable green space.
By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Around 200 objections have already been made to the planning application for a large outdoor wedding venue with a glass marquee next to Nelson Golf Club.

Residents in Halifax Road and King’s Causeway, as well as people living in Briercliffe, are fiercely opposed to the plan and are co-ordinating their objections.

If successful, the application, which has been made on behalf of Amor Asset Management Ltd, would see the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ built on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson. It would include catering facilities, 159 car park spaces, and the creation of a new vehicular access point directly off Halifax Road.

Artist's impression of the proposed wedding venue for NelsonArtist's impression of the proposed wedding venue for Nelson
Artist's impression of the proposed wedding venue for Nelson

One resident, who lives in King’s Causeway, said: “This wedding venue would have a massive detrimental impact on many people’s lives. A number of local farmers are opposed to this plan for fear of the impact on their livestock.

“The area is also used by local dog walkers and is one of the few green spaces in this area of Nelson and Burnley. There are so many reasons why we fear this should not be built.

“A principal reason is that of road congestion. Halifax Road is already a dangerous road. The application states that the venue will cater for 550 patrons with more than 60 employees. We fear that there will not be enough provision for car parking and that will overflow onto local roads.”

Indeed, Lancashire County Council Highways has objected, as have the Coal Authority, United Utilities, Briercliffe Parish Council and two Burnley borough councillors including Coun. Anne Kelly.

The resident quoted above told the Burnley Express that every Pendle borough councillor for Nelson and Brierfield had been emailed individually with residents’ concerns but not one had replied.

Residents opposed to the application also expressed their frustration that they could not access Pendle Borough Council’s website to lodge thier objections, and also that only a small number of households were written to at the beginning of the consultation process.

The resident who contacted the Burnley Express also expressed her upset that people supporting the application had accused objectors of opposing it on “racial grounds”.

The resident said: “I have seen some comments stating people are opposed to the wedding venue on racial grounds. This couldn’t be further from the truth. It is very insulting, upsetting and intimidatory. This is a false narrative that is being created by supporters of the plans.

“The fact is there are so many reasons why this application is unsuitable. Apart from the reasons mentioned already, it is unnecessary as there is a wedding venue being built near to the canal just five minutes’ drive away. There are also plans for a huge cemetery nearby. The roads simply would not cope.”

The public has until January 1st to comment on the proposal. The application – 23/0809/FUL – can be found at https://www.pendle.gov.uk/planning

