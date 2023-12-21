A large outdoor wedding venue with a glass marquee could be built next to Nelson Golf Club after plans were submitted to Pendle Council.

If successful, the application, which has been made on behalf of Amor Asset Management Ltd, would see the ‘Rockwood Glass Marquee’ built on land adjacent to Rockwood Manor, Halifax Road, Nelson. It would include catering facilities, 159 car park spaces, and the creation of a new vehicular access point directly off Halifax Road.

In the design and access statement given to the council, the applicant is described as a “native son who has chosen to reinvest in his roots” following a highly successful career in the world of film and finance.

"His decision to channel a personal investment of £4 million into the Pendle area, despite lucrative offers from other regions, is a powerful declaration of his commitment to giving back to the community that nurtured his early aspirations.”

Artist's impression of how Rockwood Glass Marquee could look

Outlining the vision for the marquee, referred to as an “architectural masterpiece”, the statement reads: “The Rockwood Glass Marquee is envisioned as a ground-breaking venture, set to revolutionize the wedding and

events industry in Pendle. With the applicant's extensive background in wedding cinematography and events, this project promises to be a venue of unparalleled elegance and distinction, destined to outshine its counterparts

in surrounding areas. This is more than a business venture; it's a heartfelt tribute to a borough that has played a pivotal role in the applicant's journey.

“The economic impact of this project is monumental. By creating 60 fulltime jobs and injecting over £1 million annually in wages, the Glass Marquee will directly address the rising unemployment and economic inactivity in the

The development would include catering facilities and car parking for up to 159 vehicles.

borough. The anticipated revenue generation of up to £8.5 million annually is set to invigorate the local economy, enhancing the financial vitality of the region.

“Moreover, the establishment of the marquee is poised to enrich Pendle's visitor economy. It will foster relationships across various sectors like transport, retail, dining, culture, and entertainment, enhancing the overall

experience for visitors and locals alike. This development will not only boost Pendle's economy but also elevate its cultural and social landscape, transforming the borough into a celebrated destination.”