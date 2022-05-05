It's a dream come true for Olivia (22) who had a stall in Burnley Market Hall for six months before being handed the keys to her shop in St James Row.

She has created a luxury style boutique on a budget with her family, including her dad Michael Robson and granddad Ian Ashworth, pitching in to help with the shop fittings.

Olivia Robson outside her new store in Burnley Town Centre LivsLuxe Boutique. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"It's going really well and the shop has been busy," said Olivia who went to Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley.

Olivia began her business, Livsluxe, as an online boutique while a student at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk. She realised that it was fashion, not teaching, that was her calling and she wants to cater for students who want on trend fashion with prices they can afford.