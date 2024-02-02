Former NatWest bank in Padiham restored and transformed into The Looking Glass salon
And she made the decision there and then to relocate her Barrowford salon, The Looking Glass, to the former Nat West bank in Padiham’s Burnley Road. One of the talking points of the building is the original bank vault door that is still in situ.
“Everyone comments on what a beautiful building it is as soon as they walk in,” said Kellie. “So what better place could there be to help people look and feel their best?”
The fresh start for the business she launched eight years ago has been a great success for Kellie. And natural beauty is one of Kellie’s favourite topics as last year she hosted a ‘body confidence’ shoot to boost the self esteem of women and girls and also raise awareness of the impact social media filters can have on their mental health. Kellie also took part in a second photo shoot with four other women to highlight how filters and photoshopping can alter someone’s image entirely. This is part of Kellie’s ‘We’ve got issues’ social media campaign to show young girls that many of the images they see are doctored. Kellie said: “There is so much pressure today on young girls to look perfect because they see so many images of stars and celebrities that have an incredible amount of filters on them. We need to show them that they are beautiful as they are, to make the most of their natural assets and not have them aspiring to a look that is not even real.”
In the photo shoot a range of women in their 30s, 40s and 50s, posed for photos, some were filtered and others will show how they look naturally. Kellie said: “There is nothing wrong with women undergoing treatments and procedures to boost their confidence and self esteem but it’s important to know when to stop and not to go too far.”
Melissa Firth, Stacey Collins and Natalie McGuire share space at The Looking Glass and Kellie is keen to expand the team moving forward.