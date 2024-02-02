The fresh start for the business she launched eight years ago has been a great success for Kellie. And natural beauty is one of Kellie’s favourite topics as last year she hosted a ‘body confidence’ shoot to boost the self esteem of women and girls and also raise awareness of the impact social media filters can have on their mental health. Kellie also took part in a second photo shoot with four other women to highlight how filters and photoshopping can alter someone’s image entirely. This is part of Kellie’s ‘We’ve got issues’ social media campaign to show young girls that many of the images they see are doctored. Kellie said: “There is so much pressure today on young girls to look perfect because they see so many images of stars and celebrities that have an incredible amount of filters on them. We need to show them that they are beautiful as they are, to make the most of their natural assets and not have them aspiring to a look that is not even real.”