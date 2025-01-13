Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘It’s been an honour being part of a fantastic team.’

Those were the words of a former manager at Oddie’s, the Burnley and Pendle bakery that closed its doors for the final time on Saturday after 120 years in business.

Sam Graham was a manager at the Scotland Road shop in Nelson for two-and-a-half years. Sam, of Burnley, said: “We were like one big happy family, always laughing together and with our customers. I have made friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Sam Graham, the former manager of Oddie's Scotland Road shop in Nelson (second from left) with her team who are (left to right) Bev McDonald, Sarah Sherratt and Courtney Leyland.

“I never expected to be offered the manager’s position but my sales manager, Julie Grimes, said I was the right person for the job and we just jelled together as a team. When one of us had a ‘down’ day we would pick each other up. My confidence has grown so much working at Oddie’s.”

During her time there Sam’s team raised £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society by taking part in a sponsored walk and also customers helped to bring in £500 for Pendleside Hospice with a donation box. Sam added: “I have loved being part of a fantastic team of ladies who have had my back along the way.”