Former manager at Oddie's bakery in Nelson says it was 'an honour' being part of a team that was like 'one big happy family'
Those were the words of a former manager at Oddie’s, the Burnley and Pendle bakery that closed its doors for the final time on Saturday after 120 years in business.
Sam Graham was a manager at the Scotland Road shop in Nelson for two-and-a-half years. Sam, of Burnley, said: “We were like one big happy family, always laughing together and with our customers. I have made friendships that will last a lifetime.”
“I never expected to be offered the manager’s position but my sales manager, Julie Grimes, said I was the right person for the job and we just jelled together as a team. When one of us had a ‘down’ day we would pick each other up. My confidence has grown so much working at Oddie’s.”
During her time there Sam’s team raised £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society by taking part in a sponsored walk and also customers helped to bring in £500 for Pendleside Hospice with a donation box. Sam added: “I have loved being part of a fantastic team of ladies who have had my back along the way.”
