Oddie's: End of an era for Burnley and Pendle baking institution set to mark its last day
Customers are urged to fill up on their favourite Oddie’s cakes, sandwiches and pastries before the family bakery closes.
The baking giant sought a rescue deal at the end of last year as more than 100 jobs were put on the line. The beloved business has 13 stores across East Lancashire, including in Brownside Road, Colne Road, Coal Clough Lane, Network 65, Padiham Road, St James’ Street and The Mall in Burnley. There are also stores in Burnley Road in Padiham, Market Street in Colne, Skipton Road in Foulridge, and Scotland Road and Leeds Road in Nelson.
William Henry Oddie started the business in 1905, and it withstood two world wars and their food scarcity, the Great Depression, the fall of Lancashire's cotton industry, the rise of supermarkets, and even the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Oddie’s could not escape financial difficulty when it saw a decline in footfall in the high streets and its costs quadruple during the energy crisis. It sought help from Brabners Solicitors and accounting and advisory firm Azets, with the bakery’s director, Lara Oddie, calling the situation “heart-breaking.”
