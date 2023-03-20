Trio from W H Oddie's bakery shop in Nelson smash Alzheimer's Society Glow Walk in an hour to raise £1,000
A trio of W H Oddie’s bakery shop staff have raised over £1,000 for charity after taking part in the Alzheimer’s Society 5k Glow Walk on Saturday.
Sam Graham, Catherine Mayer and Courtney Leyland were among 1,500 taking part in the walk in glow in the dark clothes and accessories.
Sam, who is manager at the Scotland Road, Nelson, shop came up with the idea as both she and her husband Dave lost their grandmothers to the disease. Assistant manager Courtney, of Padiham, lost her great gran to Alzheimer’s and Colne resident Catherine’s father died of it also, so they decided they wanted to join Sam.
Sam, of Padiham, said: “It was a fantastic event and although there were times whe I thought ‘what have we let ourselves in for?’ we smashed it in an hour.
"I am so proud of the girls for taking part with me, I could not have wished to do it with anyone better.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE