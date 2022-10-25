Food hygiene ratings dished out to 10 Burnley eateries
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Burnley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burnley Football Club at Burnley Football Club Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, Brunshaw Road, Burnley; rated on October 13
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Zara Cafe at 9 Croft Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Craves Desserts at 200 Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Buzz Bingo at Bingo Hall, Centenary Way, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Sycamore Farm at Liverpool Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on September 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Town Mouse at 2 Royle Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: The Queen Hotel at 412 Burnley Road, Cliviger, Lancashire; rated on September 30
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Wok Star at 276 Cog Lane, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Santa's Pizza at 338 Colne Road, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Subway at 23 Trafalgar Street, Burnley, Lancashire; rated on September 29