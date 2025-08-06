A retail unit, on the edge of Burnley town centre, that was home to Argos for several years, has been re-let to four businesses.

Tandem Investment’s site in Canning Street is now fully let. It was previously home to retail store Argos until it closed in 2023 and re-located to the Sainsbury’s store on Burnley’s Prestige Retail Park.

Formula One Auto Centres were the first tenant to agree a pre-let of on a 15-year lease at Canning Street and the company is now open and trading. Lucky B’s Hot Chicken is about to begin its fitout and expect to start trading in early September. The shop is set to create up to 20 full and part-time jobs. Lucky B's Hot Chicken specialises in Nashville-style hot chicken, a type of fried chicken known for its spicy kick.

Angling Direct PLC fishing tackle store and Indigo Sun Retail Limited tanning salon have pre-let the remaining two units and will take occupation once the landlord’s works are complete to subdivide the existing units. Six spaces within the car park have also been let to an electric vehicle charging company for a term of 20-years. That scheme is now operational on behalf of EON.

Jonathan Wolstencroft, Director at the letting agents Whiteacres Property Ltd in Padiham, said: “The lettings vindicate Tandem’s initial acquisition of the former Argos unit, close to Burnley town centre. It’s a great achievement to have the scheme fully let prior to practical completion.”

Richard Rees, Director at Tandem Investments, a Manchester based property investment company, said they were ‘thrilled’ to have made such a great success of what was one of their first acquisitions, adding: “The diversity of occupiers demonstrates the benefit of developing a flexible scheme with such good profile and proximity to a busy town centre.”

Tandem Investments was formed in 2023 by Chris Lloyd and Richard Rees and the focus is on investing in commercial real estate in England and Wales. Tandem currently has approximately £70m worth of assets under active management.