The current standalone Argos store in Burnley Retail Park in Canning Street will be closed and relocated to Sainsbury’s in Active Way.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos, said: “By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers will be able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.

“To make shopping convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most to customers, we are relocating many of our Argos standalone stores to Sainsbury’s – this includes our Argos store at Burnley Retail Park.”

A brand-new Argos store is set to open inside Sainsbury's Superstore, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The company announced plans in 2020 to shut hundreds of branches due to the financial blow of Covid-19.