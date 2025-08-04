The all-day event ran from midday to 9pm and featured top UK tribute acts including Fleetwood Shack, I Am Gallagher, Appy Mondays, Duran Duran Experience, Leeanis Morissette, and The Cortinas.

Co-organiser Madge Nawaz said: “To see Queen’s Park full of families, friends and music fans from all over was just amazing. These events are all about giving people a great day out, and Burnley really showed up. It wasn’t just local support either – we had people coming in from Manchester, which was a great chance to show off our town.

"It’s no secret how difficult it is to put on events like this – and it’s only going to get harder going forward. But we’re not going to stop. With the public’s support, we’ll keep finding a way.”

Craig Kennedy, who helped bring the festival to life, added: "A huge thank you to everyone who came along and made it such a memorable day. And a massive thanks to all the acts, staff, security, and the parks team, who do such a wonderful job looking after the space and helping make events like this possible. Planning for the next one starts now."