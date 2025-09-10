The Burnley MP has arranged a package of support for hundreds of Boohoo workers who face losing their jobs.

Boohoo, now known as the Debenhams Group, plans to close its distribution site in Heasandford Industrial Estate, Widow Hill Road, putting up to 1,300 jobs at risk. The online retailer hopes to cut costs by transferring operations to Sheffield.

The company has agreed for the Department for Work and Pensions to come on site while it is still operational to help sign workers up with alternative employers and send in a rapid response team designed to minimise disruption to families. The agreement comes after Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan MP met with Daniel Finley, Debenhams Group CEO, and urged the Government to step in.

MP Ryan also plans to host a jobs fair with Burnley Jobs Centre, local employers and the DWP national reaction team to help people find alternative work.

He said: "I’ve met with the CEO directly and raised the concerns of the people I represent. While I continue to urge Boohoo to reconsider, we must also prepare for the worst outcome – it is my belief that the site will close and over 1,200 local jobs are to be lost. I’m worried about the workers and my primary concern is finding them work. I’ve already taken action: I’ve spoken with the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, and the Secretary of State for Business, and pressed for urgent government support to be in place for every worker affected."

The MP met with Dan Finley following his letter sent on August 29th, pleading with the company to stay in Burnley.

At the meeting, Oliver raised the serious concerns of workers, families, and the wider community about the proposed closure of the distribution site and wider Head Quarters. He made clear that the decision would have a devastating impact on the area.

Boohoo in Heasandford Industrial Estate in Widow Hill Road, Burnley

Following extensive conversation, Mr Ryan believes it is the company’s intention to vacate the site, and so he raised the matter with the Secretary of State for Business as well as the Work and Pensions Minister of State. The MP says he is “working around the clock to get immediate and extensive national and strategic support” for Burnley workers to help those losing work find alternative employment.

Commenting on his plans for a job fair, MP Ryan added: "If you’re hiring in the next 12 months and can help, get in touch with me or the Job Centre. This is about more than statistics – it’s about people’s livelihoods and the future of our town. I will not stand by while Burnley loses out. I’ll keep fighting to secure every possible opportunity for our community."

To contact MP Ryan, please send an email to [email protected]