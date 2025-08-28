More than 1,000 jobs at risk as Boohoo announces its closure in Burnley

Burnley has been dealt a huge workforce blow as fast fashion giant Boohoo announces its closure in the town.

Boohoo, now known as the Debenhams Group, has announced today that it will shut its distribution site in Heasandford Industrial Estate, Widow Hill Road, putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

The online retailer will shift operations to Sheffield in a bid to cuts costs.

The firm employs 1,251 staff in several warehouses and other buildings on site, and is one of the largest private sector employers in the area, leading Burnley authorities to call the decision “devastating” for the town.

Boohoo's Burnley warehouse in Heasandford Industrial Estate, Widow Hill Road.

Oliver Ryan MP has written to Dan Finley, Debenhams Group CEO, to express his concern and urge him to reconsider.

In his letter, MP Ryan said: “I have been made aware through the media that the Boohoo HQ and distribution warehouse on Heasandford Industrial Estate – which last I checked employs 1,251 people – is due to cease operations imminently, with a view of relocating to Sheffield.

“This decision would be nothing short of devastating. Clearly, for those working on site and their families, this would be a crippling loss, and for the town and community this is catastrophic.

“I implore you and the board to reconsider - work with me, get round the table with me, local and national partners to see how we can save these jobs.”

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, Burnley Council leader, said: “The news that Boohoo will be moving its distribution centre operations from Burnley to Sheffield is devastating for our town and above all I understand the distress it will cause for the hardworking employees and families who will be directly affected.

“While there have been recent reports of financial challenges and speculation about the company’s future, we were reassured that no decision had been taken.

“This announcement has caused understandable concern and uncertainty across our community.

“The Burnley distribution centre has played a large role in our local economy for many years, and its closure will have a significant impact on many households and businesses.

“As a council, we are engaging urgently with the company, government and other partners to seek clarity and ensure every possible support is provided to those affected.

“Our priority now is to stand with those impacted, work together with partners, and ensure Burnley continues to build a strong future”.

A Debenhams Group spokesperson said: “Following a strategic review, we are proposing the potential closure of our Burnley distribution centre in early 2026, with operations gradually transferring to Sheffield, which could offer greater capacity and efficiencies.

“This is not a proposal we put forward lightly, but we believe it may be important for the long-term health of the business and for delivering our new strategy.

“Consultation with Burnley colleagues has begun, and as part of this process, we will carefully consider feedback and explore opportunities for colleagues to remain with the business.

“We will not comment further while the consultation is ongoing.”

Coun. Mark Townsend, the council’s Labour group leader, said: “The transfer of the Boohoo operation from Burnley to Sheffield is terrible news for the town and the borough.

“I would hope that even at this late stage Debenhams will reconsider this decision.”