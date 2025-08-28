Chance to see vintage Clarets including Jamie Hoyland and George Oghani on the pitch at Padiham FC in fund raising match for Burnley beauty therapist battling cancer

By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Aug 2025, 17:53 BST
Clarets fans will be in their element on Sunday when a stellar line up of vintage players take to the pitch for a very special reason.

The Vintage Clarets v Claire’s XI are playing to raise money to fund cancer treatment for Burnley beauty therapist Claire Nutter.

Family, friends and supporters have already raised over £44,000 for Claire, a mum of two who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2023. Popular and well known across Burnley and Pendle, Claire ran her salon from Business First in Liverpool Road in Burnley.

Vintage Clarets players are preparing to take to the pitch on Sunday at Padiham FC for a very special reasonplaceholder image
The team manager is Paul Weller and Stan Ternent will also be making an appearance. Players confirmed include David Eyres, John Mullen, Gerry Harrison, Frank Sinclair, Jamie Hoyland, George Oghani, Andy Cooke, Glen Little, Paul Smith, John Mullen, Wayne Dowell and ex Man Utd player Russell Beardsmore.

Doors open for the game at Padiham Football Club at 1pm and kick off is at 2pm. There is a bar and raffle and the event is pay on the door. The price is £5 for adults and children are £2.

