A new era dawns for one of Burnley’s most iconic buildings which was transformed into a wine bar, function and music venue five years ago.

After five years at the helm of Penny Black, Yasmin Nawaz and her sister Natalie are handing over the reins to pursue other projects. But the business will be very much kept ‘ in the family.’ As the sisters’ father, Madge Nawaz is taking over the venue, situated on the old central Post Office in Hargreaves Street, along with Gaz Ali and Craig Kennedy.

The trio, who are all well known and respected figures in the town, bring with them decades of experience in the hospitality industry. Madge and Gaz are the owners of Remedy nightspot in nearby Ormerod Street. One of the busiest bars in the town centre, Remedy opened its doors 11 years ago.

Madge and Gaz also have 40 years experience between them as DJs. Madge and Craig boast over 15 years experience organising events. Madge is the driving force behind the highly successful Burnley Live and Bands in the Park and Craig is best known for hosting Drop the Beat music festival.

Madge said: “We are excited to take over the reins of Penny Black. We have worked together in business for many years and we love what we do. This is a beautiful building in the heart of the town centre that has built up a solid reputation since it opened. It’s a venue that really has the ‘wow’ factor. Our aim is to attract people into Burnley, and we hope to work with other venues to make this happen.”

Madge revealed the trio’s plans revolve around establishing Penny Black as a day and night time venue at weekend, aimed at people who want to enjoy some time meeting and socialising with friends without being out until the ‘small’ hours.

He said: "The bar at the front of the venue will be open during the afternoon and into the evening with live music, acoustic sets and DJ’s.”

The grade two listed Edwardian building underwent a £770k. renovation in 2018 to transform it into Carnivoro, a Brazilian restaurant, which closed its doors in 2019. Penny Black has become a popular venue for functions, including weddings, christenings, baby showers, birthday parties and a number of music themed events andMadge said they are really keen to continue to expand this side of the business in the dedicated venue space at the rear of bar.

He said:“We will be offering wedding packages to suit all budgets, we want the venue to be reasonably priced so it is within range for the people of Burnley.”

All on one level Penny Black also has an outdoor area for entertaining which Madge believes is a huge tick for the venue. He said: “Penny Black is hugely versatile for any event.”

The Penny Black official re launch takes place on Saturday September 6th, and a mini refurb of the venue, that includes painting the imposing original entrance doors pillar box red, very much in keeping with the history of the building, will be unveiled. A new wine, gin, prosecco and cocktail menu will also be launched.

Madge said: “We asked customers what they wanted, so we hope they will be happy with the new bespoke menu on offer.”