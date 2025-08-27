Together for 16 years after meeting in Majorca, where Rachel lived and worked, the couple’s big ‘day’which was actually a three day event full of celebrations.. Guests travelled from all over the world, including USA, South Africa, Spain and Ireland for the wedding at The Fence Gate in Fence.

Rachel is the owner of Barrowford based The Lancashire Wedding House and The House of Prom and Ray also owns two businesses, Ferguson Engineering based on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate in Nelson and a laser and packaging company.

Tying the knot on Saturday, August 16th, the day was black tie and tuxedo themed. Rachel wore three wedding dresses over the course of the weekend and the celebrations included a barbecue at Fence Gate Lodge.

