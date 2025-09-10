Trawden Arms beer and music festival fund-raiser for Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team

A community pub hit all the high notes with a beer and music festival for a local mountain rescue team.

The Trawden Arms hosted the festival in aid of Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team, following the success of a similar initiative last year.

Landlords Jamie and Sammy-Jo said: “Last year, we brought the Beer Festival back with the goal of giving something back to our community while raising funds for charity.

“We chose two charities close to our hearts and, with our regulars’ amazing support, managed to raise over £4,000—plus an extra £1,000 raised at a previous event.

“The success and support we received were overwhelming, and it inspired us to make this a yearly tradition. This year, we chose to support Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team, an incredible local charity that provides vital emergency support to our community.

“Some of their team members even joined us on the Saturday, bringing along a rescue vehicle and equipment to show the locals where the donations will be going.

“It was a weekend full of joy, great music, and togetherness, with fantastic performances from local bands and an amazing atmosphere created by everyone who came along.

“We couldn’t have done this without Jason and Nick Wood who organised all the bands and sound, our generous sponsors, our hardworking and dedicated staff, and our wonderful family and friends who volunteered their time to help set up and run the outdoor bar over the weekend.

“From myself and Sammy-Jo, thank you to everyone who helped make this event so special.”