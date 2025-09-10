A games night with music, entertainment and prizes is set to take place in Burnley later this month to raise money for two good causes.

The Ultimate Games Night will be held on Friday, September 20, from 7pm to 11pm at KK’s Golf & Sports Bar, Burnley. Tickets cost £15, which includes a free welcome shot on arrival.

The event will feature entertainment from Diana Do-Good, with Paul Earnshaw on the decks as DJ and compère. Guests can also look forward to big cash spot prizes throughout the evening.

Money raised will go to Pendle Dogs in Need, and PAC, a local charity providing specialist support to communities.

The fundraiser is being run in conjunction with The Commercial Inn fundraising team, who each year select two charities to support.

Tickets are available from The Commercial Inn, KK’s, and the Pendle Dogs charity shop in Burnley town centre.

For more details or to reserve tickets, contact the fundraising team on 07938 900035 or email [email protected].