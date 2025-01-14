Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The television show that inspired the new Bank of Dave movie – The Loan Ranger – has been bought and remastered by Netflix, and will be released tomorrow.

The Loan Ranger was originally a Channel Four documentary following Burnley and Pendle businessman turned community banker Dave Fishwick as he took on payday loan lenders, filmed in Burnley and London in 2014.

Now, following the success of the two Bank of Dave movies, which are both currently in Netflix’s top 10, the international streaming channel is set to release a remastered version of the original television series on its platform from Wednesday this week.

Speaking to the Burnley Express, Dave said: “Fans of the original series, which provided the inspiration for the new movie, will now be able to see it in much sharper definition and with a real Netflix gloss.

David Fishwick and David Henshaw at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank on Dave 2. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The series followed my right-hand man David Henshaw and myself hunting down these terrible payday lenders that were preying on the poor and vulnerable at the time.

“We received a lot of letters from people in and around Burnley who were being charged a ridiculous 5,000% APR. We gave a loan to all these people at a fraction of the rate and took their letters down to London.

“The show sees me knocking on doors and even on the roof of buildings. Often these companies just had PO boxes and we traced many back to the US. I just knew something had to be done and I’m pleased that stricter regulation was introduced by our government against these companies.

“We managed to get one of the worst offenders, Wonga, shut down. A lot of these encounters are recreated in the movie sequel.”

Bnak of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger, which received its world premiere at Burnley’s REEL Cinema last week, sees Hollywood star Rory Kinnear reprise his role as Dave, who had tried to set up a community bank in the first film.

The Burnley-set film is currently number one on Netflix, with the original movie also in the top 10.

Dave added: “My life has changed immeasurably since the release of the movies, but I’m glad to put Burnley on the map and also help ordinary people who need it.”