From Burnley to Brisbane and beyond – that’s the message from banker and businessman Dave Fishwick as the movie sequel to Bank of Dave was released in Australia.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger, which was given a world premiere at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January, can now be enjoyed Down Under after it was released on Netflix this week.

Dave, the subject of the two hit films, also has another reason to be happy as it was revealed the sequel hit the top 10 Netflix movies after release.

The bubbly businessman told the Burnley Express: “Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger has just been released on the other side of the world in Australia, and has hit the top 10 Netflix movies in less than seven days of its release alongside Hollywood giant Adam Sandler’s new movie Happy Gilmore 2.

Dave Fishwick in Sydney as Bank of Dave 2 is released in Australia

“Hopefully, we are helping to put Burnley and Lancashire on the global stage on the other side of the world. Also, the movie is being shown on over 150 airlines around the world, with a potential reach of over a billion viewers travelling the globe.”

Indeed, Dave, who is rapidly becoming a household name all over the world, with the ear of politicians and A-list celebrities, had a special message for Burley residents that if he can do it, anyone can.

He added: “All the numbers are mind-boggling and I just can’t believe how this has all happened to a lad from Burnley who sells mini-buses and left school with no qualifications.

“I went from a builders' labourer to building the Bank of Dave and then Hollywood turned up! not just once but twice. I think it’s important that you never forget where you came from or you will never get to where you’re going and it’s not where you start in life that matters, it is where you finish that counts!

“If I can make it happen, then anybody can, and hopefully the things we do at the Bank of Dave inspire others to do special things with their life too. I’m just an ordinary guy who does extraordinary things.”