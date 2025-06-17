Burnley’s very own community banker, film and television personality Dave Fishwick got into a heated debate with a former Tory MP when he made his second appearance on ITV’s flagship current affairs programme Peston.

Dave, who has become a global name since the release of two Netflix films about his life, found himself on the show with former Tory MP and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Sir Simon Clarke.

The normally happy-go-lucky, ebullient Dave soon got caught up in a fiery exchange with the former politician over how and where money should be spent in the country.

Dave, who has recently made a number of donations to schools across East Lancashire, said he believed children should always be front of the queue when it comes to government funding.

Meanwhile, Sir Simon said it wasn’t the state’s job to feed all children – a statement which riled the normally unflappable banker who started work as a builder’s labourer.

Speaking to the Burnley Express after the show was broadcast, Dave explained how he had also recently set up a library for a school in Clayton-le-Moors because because families couldn’t afford the internet, and also paid for high-vis jackets for pupils at a Burnley primary school.

He said: “There is something very wrong in society if today there are families who can’t afford books or enough food to feed their children.

“I was recently approached by a local school teacher who asked me to get some books as some of their families can’t afford the internet at home.”

Dave, whose foundation of a community bank in Burnley as an alternative story to high street banks is featured in the hit Netflix movie Bank of Dave, said it was wrong that failed banks had been bailed out in the past and that bankers’ bonuses were now being uncapped, while a lot of families in his home town were struggling.

He added: “I disagreed profoundly with what Sir Simon was saying. I thought he was so out of touch it was unbelievable.”

Dave revealed he had also recently paid for a year’s supply of food and kitchen equipment for a local school, and has also helped other schools and nurseries in the area.