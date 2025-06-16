Our Bygone Burnley episode today takes us to the Ribble Valley and the pretty village of Gisburn.

Historian Roger Frost MBE guides us around the village with a long and fascinating history, which was historically within the West Riding of Yorkshire.

We begin our video tour at Gisburne Park, for many years occupied by the Lister family who purchased the estate in 1614 and in the 1730s built the hall and planted scores of trees in the park, which became populated by deer and a very special breed of cow.

Thomas Lister (1752-1826), was later created Baron Ribblesdale in recognition of his service during the American War of Independence.

Gisburn Auction held in the Main Street, probably taken by Edward Pye in the early 1900s.

The hall would later be used as Gisburne Park Hospital, which closed in 2021, with plans announced to redevelop the site into a luxury spa resort.

From the park we can see the Gisburn railway tunnel which dates from around 1880. It was built as a ‘false tunnel’ with woodland to screen the line from the occupants of the hall.

Still in the park, Roger explains the presence of wild white cattle.

“The park was very famous for its large herd of wild white cattle, very small animals from which a lot of our later cattle came from. The Listers also had a large herd of deer as well,” Roger said.

We next look at the village’s last remaining pub, the appropriately named White Bull. Roger also tells us about the older, former Ribblesdale Arms which got its name from Lord Ribblesdale.

Gisburn’s parish church, St Mary the Virgin, is our next stop. A church on the site was first mentioned in the 1130s. There is very little left of the 12th Century church, which was rebuilt in the 14th and 16th Centuries, and is now typical of the northern medieval or early modern period.

The churchyard is also the final resting place of Colne shopkeeper Francis Duckworth, also an esteemed and prolific composer of hymn tunes, who died in 1941.

Roger said: “Gisburn is first mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086. The village was a centre of commerce with cattle markets which continued until around 1911 when a new cattle market or auction was built, which is still in use today.”

The Lancashire Witch Trials of 1612 also saw a Gisburn woman tried for witchcraft, Jennet Preston. Jennet was charged with the murder by witchcraft of a local landowner, Thomas Lister of Westby Hall.

Although she denied the charge, she was tried at York Assizes, as Gisburn was then in Yorkshire, and eventually hanged on the Knavesmire, the present site of York Racecourse.

Finally, Roger casts light on how Gisburn lost its ‘e’ – chopped off by the railway company in the 1880s to save money on signs.

The name Gisburn has also appeared in our popular culture through the Robin Hood villain, Guy of Gisbourne.

Although first mentioned in the Child ballad of 1650, thought to draw on even earlier sources, the character first became famous through the 1930 Hollywood blockbuster The Adventures of Robin Hood, where he was played by Basil Rathbone, opposite Errol Fynn’s Robin Hood.