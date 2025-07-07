Your preview for WWE Monday Night Raw ahead of a very busy weekend for wrestling fans

Seth Rollins’ new faction might have their work cut out on this evening’s WWE Raw.

The Architect is set to take on Penta, while his cronies Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed take on Sami Zayn and Jay Uso respectively.

Here’s everything that’s been announced for WWE Monday Night Raw on July 7 2025, UK start time and a look ahead to this weekend’s WWE Evolution PLE.

To say it is a busy week for wrestling fans would be an understatement – as not one, not two, but three huge shows are scheduled to take place this weekend.

All Elite Wrestling will be presenting their huge All In event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The main event is set to see current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley (the artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose), defend the belt against 'Hangman' Page in a Texas Death Match.

But at the same time, the WWE is offering their latest NXT Premium Live Event – The Great American Bash – also on Saturday, July 12, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Adding to that, the day after is the upcoming all-female WWE Evolution 2025 PLE, on Sunday, July 13, also from Atlanta. And let's not forget the prime-time special Saturday Night's Main Event XL airing on YouTube, also on Saturday, making Atlanta a true wrestling hub this weekend.

With episodes of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown happening this week (and AEW Dynamite, to keep things equitable), it’s maybe not quite the buzz WrestleMania week has, but for casual wrestling fans, there is certainly plenty to choose from.

But we’re here to talk WWE, right?

Here’s your preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, the UK start time, and a look at the current card for the WWE’s all-female Premium Live Event, WWE Evolution, taking place this weekend (July 13, 2025).

What matches and segments have been announced for WWE Raw on July 7 2025?

Becky Lynch to appear before WWE Evolution 2025

Becky Lynch will be addressing her opponents and the WWE Universe this evening on Monday Night Raw - ahead of her title defence at WWE Evolution 2025. | Miller/Getty Images

'The Man' is back on Monday Night Raw ahead of her Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Evolution 2025.

The 'Lass-kicker' is set to defend her title against both former champion Lyra Valkyria and one of the original Four Horsewomen, Bayley. With Valkyria showing signs of becoming more ruthless each week, could 'Big Time Becks' get a psychological advantage and drive a wedge between her opponents for some easy pickings this weekend?

Penta v Seth Rollins

An unexpected dream match comes to Raw as the enigmatic Penta takes on the visionary Seth "Freakin" Rollins! This is a first-time encounter that promises pure wrestling artistry and unpredictable action. Both men are known for their unique in-ring styles, explosive manoeuvres, and ability to steal the show.

Will Penta's Lucha Libre intensity overcome Rollins' calculated chaos, or will The Architect construct another masterpiece victory? This is a must-see main event calibre bout!

Sami Zayn v Bron Breakker

The animosity between several members of WWE and Seth Rollins’ new crew continues this week, with three matches involving the new group set to take place.

Sami Zayn looks to take on Bron Breakker after weeks of interference from the upstart former footballer, but will Sami need to look over his shoulder should someone interfere – be it a member of Seth’s entourage or a rather irate Karrion Kross?

Bronson Reed v Jey Uso

The heavy-hitting Bronson Reed collides with 'Main Event' Jey Uso in what's sure to be a chaotic battle! Reed's sheer power and overwhelming size present a monumental challenge for Jey's high-flying offence and fighting spirit.

Will Jey's grit and agility allow him to overcome the monstrous Reed, or will Bronson flatten his opponent on the path of destruction? Prepare for an explosive confrontation!

Roxanne Perez v Kairi Sane

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and newest member of The Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez, takes on the cunning and dangerous Kairi Sane – the very person who took out Liv Morgan, leading to her absence on screen.

This is a fascinating inter-brand showdown, pitting Perez's youthful exuberance and technical skill against Sane's hard-hitting strikes and aerial prowess. But will Big Mami Cool, Raquel Rodriguez, show a little unity with her new tag team partner and assist as only The Judgment Day do?

Can Perez score a big win for Judgment Day, or will Kairi Sane prove to be too much for the champion? Tune in for this high-stakes women's division contest!

What time is WWE Raw starting in the UK this evening?

It’s once again back to early mornings in the United Kingdom for those wanting to watch WWE Raw live on Netflix this evening. Or should that be, tomorrow morning - the latest episode is set to air from 1am BST on July 8 2025, with on-demand repeats available once the broadcast is completed.

What matches have so far been announced for WWE Evolution 2025?

It’s going to be a busy weekend for wrestling fans - not just with regards to AEW’s huge All In event taking place, but the WWE providing two PLE’s - NXT’s The Great American Bash and the all-female WWE Premium Live Event, WWE Evolution.

The event is set to take place on July 13 2025 and will be screening live on Netflix (as of writing), with the current card looking as follows - but as always, the card is subject to change.

WWE Evolution 2025 - current matches announced

Women’s World Championship : IYO SKY (c) v Rhea Ripley

: IYO SKY (c) v Rhea Ripley WWE Women’s Championship : Tiffany Stratton (c) v Trish Stratus

: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Trish Stratus NXT Women’s Championship : Jacy Jayne (c) v Jordynne Grace

: Jacy Jayne (c) v Jordynne Grace No Holds Barred : Jade Cargill v Naomi

: Jade Cargill v Naomi WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship : Becky Lynch v Bayley v Lyra Valkyria

: Becky Lynch v Bayley v Lyra Valkyria WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship : The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Rozanne Perez) (c) v Alex Bliss and Charlotte Flair v TBA v TBA

: The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Rozanne Perez) (c) v Alex Bliss and Charlotte Flair v TBA v TBA Battle Royal for a women’s world championship match at Clash in Paris

Looking for tickets for the WWE’s next UK tour as part of the Road to Clash in Paris? Check out our previous article where the stars of the WWE are heading and how you can get tickets.