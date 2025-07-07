This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Start mapping out your weekend at TRNSMT 2025 as set and stage times have now been released!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The set and stage times ahead of TRNSMT 2025 have been released.

While there's no sign yet of who could headline Saturday on the King Tut’s Stage, do expect a couple of set clashes to take place throughout the weekend.

Here is the full list of set times, details on ticket availability, and some of the more notable set clashes taking place this year.

Glasgow music fans are gathering their items – hopefully none from the banned list – ahead of this weekend’s party at Glasgow Green: TRNSMT 2025.

Headlined by 50 Cent, Snow Patrol, and Biffy Clyro, the organisers of the festival have released their official timetable across all three days, so those heading along this year can plan out their day already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But be warned: there are some significant stage clashes across the weekend, which we’ve pulled out for your convenience. Also, as of writing, the headline slot on the King Tut’s Stage, formerly occupied by Kneecap, has yet to be filled.

Could there be a last-minute secret set, or will TRNSMT announce someone to take their place ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony?

Here’s your stage and set times for this weekend’s event - with all information correct as of writing.

TRNSMT 2025: Full list of set and stage times

TRNSMT have released the set and stage times for this year's festival, headlined by [L-R] Biffy Clyro, Snow Patrol and 50 Cent. | Canva/Getty Images

Friday July 11 2025

Main Stage

12:30 - 13:00: Calum Bowie

13:30 - 14:00: James Bay

14:30 - 15:10: Twin Atlantic

15:40 - 16:25: Jamie Webster

16:55 - 17:45: Schoolboy Q

18:10 - 19:10: Wet Leg

19:40 - 20:40: The Script

21:20 - 22:50: 50 Cent

BBC Music Introducing… Stage

14:30 - 14:55: Becky Sikasa

15:30 - 16:00: Fourth Daughter

16:30 - 17:00: Redolent

17:45 - 18:15: Cliffords

19:00 - 19:30: Frankie Stew

20:25 - 21:10: Bemz

King Tut's Stage

13:15 - 13:45: Nofun!

14:15 - 14:45: Arthur Hill

15:15 - 15:45: Tanner Adell

16:15 - 16:55: Good Neighbours

17:30 - 18:15: The Royston Club

18:50 - 19:50: Confidence Man

20:30 - 21:30: TBA

Saturday July 12 2025

Main Stage

12:30 - 13:00: Lucia

13:25 - 13:55: Alessi Rose

14:25 - 15:00: Wonderhorse

15:30 - 16:15: Sigrid

16:45 - 17:35: Inhaler

18:05 - 19:05: The Kooks

19:35 - 20:50: Fontaines D.C.

21:20 - 22:50: Biffy Clyro

BBC Music Introducing… Stage

12:45 - 13:10: Alex Spencer

13:40 - 14:05: Fright Years

14:45 - 15:10: The Rooks

15:50 - 16:25: Welly

17:15 - 17:45: The Guest List

18:45 - 19:15: Chloe Slater

20:25 - 21:10: Vlure

King Tut's Stage

12:15 - 12:45: Chloe Qisha

13:15 - 13:45: Hotwax

14:15 - 14:45: Brogeal

15:15 - 15:50: Amble

16:20 - 17:00: Biig Piig

17:40 - 18:25: James Marriot

19:00 - 20:00: Jake Bugg

20:45 - 22:15: Underworld

Sunday July 13 2025

Main Stage

12:30 - 13:00: Nieve Ella

13:25 - 13:55: Tom Walker

14:25 - 15:00: Nathan Evans

15:30 - 16:15: The Lathums

16:45 - 17:35: Myles Smith

18:05 - 19:05: Jade

19:35 - 20:35: Gracie Abrams

21:20 - 22:50: Snow Patrol

BBC Music Introducing… Stage

13:40 - 14:05: Kuleeange

14:40 - 15:10: Dictator

15:55 - 16:25: Ben Ellis

17:15 - 17:45: Nell Mescall

18:45 - 19:15: Aaron Rowe

20:25 - 21:10: Matilda Mann

King Tut's Stage

12:25 - 12:55: Nxdia

13:25 - 13:55: Kerr Mercer

14:25 - 14:55: Rianne Downey

15:25 - 16:00: Nina Nesbitt

16:35 - 17:10: The K's

17:40 - 18:20: Kyle Falconer

19:05 - 19:55: Brooke Combe

20:45 - 21:40: Shed Seven

What are some of the big set clashes taking place at TRNSMT 2025?

Friday Clashes

18:50 - 19:50: Confidence Man (King Tut's Stage) vs. Wet Leg (Main Stage)

20:30 - 21:30: TBA (King Tut's Stage) vs. The Script (Main Stage)

Saturday Clashes

15:15 - 15:50: Amble (King Tut's Stage) vs. Sigrid (Main Stage)

18:05 - 19:05: The Kooks (Main Stage) vs. James Marriot (King Tut's Stage)

19:35 - 20:50: Fontaines D.C. (Main Stage) vs. Jake Bugg (King Tut's Stage)

20:45 - 22:15: Underworld (King Tut's Stage) vs. Biffy Clyro (Main Stage)

Sunday Clashes

15:25 - 16:00: Nina Nesbitt (King Tut's Stage) vs. The Lathums (Main Stage)

19:05 - 19:55: Brooke Combe (King Tut's Stage) vs. Jade (Main Stage)

20:45 - 21:40: Shed Seven (King Tut's Stage) vs. Snow Patrol (Main Stage)

Are there still tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025?

For those who are leaving it to the last minute - there are still some tickets left to attend this year’s TRNSMT Festival over at Ticketmaster. But hurry - when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Looking for safety advice at one of this year’s big UK music festivals or concerts? Take a read of our guide what to do if you find yourself in a crowd crush/surge.