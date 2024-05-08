Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jess McGlinchey joked on social media that she was putting on a whole new show as Hannah Montana AKA Miley Cyrus.

But the idea was so popular among her friends and followers that she has organised a tribute event, Miss Montana, at The Holgate in Nelson Square, Burnley, on Friday, August 16th when she will perform hits from the TV show and by Miley Cyrus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Growing up in the 00's, like many girls, Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana was my role model. I would be as bold to say I wouldn't be a singer today if it wasn't for the TV show’s influence.

Miley Cyrus of the show Hannah Montana sings at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society "Kids Day 2006" at the Hollywood and Highland complex on August 2, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images for HRTS)

"Earlier this year, when I was in recovery after spinal surgery, I thought it it would be a funny April Fools’ joke to announce that I was putting on a whole new show as Hannah Montana. Once it was revealed that it was all a joke, I had a huge response saying that I should do it, so here I am, blonde wig at the ready!

"It's going to be a nostalgic trip for many and a dream come true for me. I've always wanted to do something of this nature but never found the right time and place to do it.

"In the words of Hannah Montana herself, ‘Let's pump up the party!’”