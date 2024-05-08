Burnley singer making April Fools' joke a reality by transforming into Hannah Montana AKA Miley Cyrus
Jess McGlinchey joked on social media that she was putting on a whole new show as Hannah Montana AKA Miley Cyrus.
But the idea was so popular among her friends and followers that she has organised a tribute event, Miss Montana, at The Holgate in Nelson Square, Burnley, on Friday, August 16th when she will perform hits from the TV show and by Miley Cyrus.
“Growing up in the 00's, like many girls, Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana was my role model. I would be as bold to say I wouldn't be a singer today if it wasn't for the TV show’s influence.
"Earlier this year, when I was in recovery after spinal surgery, I thought it it would be a funny April Fools’ joke to announce that I was putting on a whole new show as Hannah Montana. Once it was revealed that it was all a joke, I had a huge response saying that I should do it, so here I am, blonde wig at the ready!
"It's going to be a nostalgic trip for many and a dream come true for me. I've always wanted to do something of this nature but never found the right time and place to do it.
"In the words of Hannah Montana herself, ‘Let's pump up the party!’”
Tickets are available online via Ticket Source. For more information, visit the page, Jess McGlinchey - Vocalist, on Facebook.
