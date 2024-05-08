And bars and pubs across the town were packed as revellers enjoyed the party atmosphere. Here are some cracking images of Burnley folk having the time of their lives.
1. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the Bank Holiday weekend
The Inn On The Wharf Photo: s
2. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the town's bars at the weekend
The Park View Photo: s
3. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the Bank Holiday weekend
Smackwater Jack's Photo: s
4. Burnley Nightlife: Great photos from the Bank Holiday weekend
Secrets bar Photo: s