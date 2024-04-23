Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This health condition is when the spine twists and curves to the side, which can cause pain.

Jess McGlinchey says Scoliosis Support & Research supported her all the way as she underwent fusion surgery in January to correct her spinal curvature. She is now hosting a charm bracelet making workshop for families at The Commercial in Briercliffe Road on Sunday, May 12th, as well as A Night in the 00's at Penny Black in Hargreaves Street on Saturday, September 7th to help raise funds for the cause.

Speaking about the charity’s support before and after her surgery, the 25-year-old said: “"They understand the physical and emotional hardships that scoliosis sufferers go through and their work has meant a lot to me. I wanted to give back to such a wonderful charity so other people can receive the support, too. I also wanted to raise awareness of scoliosis as not many people know about it. Furthermore, people with scoliosis might not know the support is there for them, too, as I didn’t for such a long time before receiving my official diagnosis.”

Burnley singer Jess McGlinchey is fundraising for charity, Scoliosis Support & Research.

Jess adds she had “reached boiling point” by 2021 due to spending more than a decade living with pain and discomfort, and fighting for a diagnosis. She then decided “enough was enough” and pushed for an X-ray. It revealed she had thoracolumbar scoliosis, which impacts the middle-back and lower-back portions of the spine. After a 21-month wait, she went into theatre.

Jess says she is passionate about raising awareness of the condition as it has hindered her confidence and journey towards becoming a professional singer.

That’s why she has organised a double bill of fun events, with the adults-only noughties’ night including a live band, a performance by Studio 202 Dance Company and themed games like a mini Stars in Their Eyes, plus free goodies from glow sticks to temporary tattoos.

The workshop costs £2 per bracelet and tickets for the noughties’ night are available to buy via Ticket Source.