Big Burnley Record Fair spinning back into town

By John Deehan
Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:17 BST
Vinyl lovers will be digging through crates once again as the Big Burnley Record Fair returns to Burnley Market this weekend.
The event will take place in the market’s food hall on Saturday, running from 9am to 4pm, with traders travelling from across the UK to buy, sell and trade records.

Organisers say the expanded open-plan event space – now set on a raised plinth – makes browsing easier and gives visitors more room to explore the stalls.

Burnley Record Fair takes place in Burnley Market food hall on Saturday.

A mix of new and returning dealers will be offering everything from bargain box finds to rare and collectible vinyl across all genres. Alongside records, there will also be CDs, memorabilia and music merchandise on sale.

Music fans can also get free on-the-spot valuations, with experts offering Antique Roadshow-style appraisals for anyone looking to find out what their old vinyl might be worth.

