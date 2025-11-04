Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps | MARVEL STUDIOS

The Fantastic Four: First Steps release time on Disney Plus has been confirmed 🦸‍♂️📺

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to Disney Plus.

Fans will be able to tune in to the movie very soon.

But when exactly can you watch it?

The Fantastic Four will be blasting onto Disney Plus in just a matter of hours. Marvel’s First Family will finally bring their latest intergalactic adventure to the streaming platform.

Pedro Pascal leads the cast of this latest MCU blockbuster, which landed in cinemas in the summer. However, for those who couldn’t catch it on the big screen or simply want to re-watch it, it will finally be available at home.

But what time can you expect the movie to be out on streaming? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Fantastic Four: First Steps out on Disney Plus?

After months of waiting, the streaming release date for Marvel’s latest superhero blockbuster has been confirmed. The movie landed in cinemas back in July, but it has been a long wait to catch it at home.

Disney Plus has finally announced that the film will be available on the platform from tomorrow (November 5). Talk about a Bonfire Night treat - for those who celebrate it.

What time will Fantastic Four: First Steps out on Disney?

Based on previous Marvel releases on the streaming service, it will be available from 8am British time on November 5. For those in US it will be on the platform at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

The film marks the start of a new phase in the MCU, which will build-up to the next two Avengers movies. Starting with Avengers: Doomsday in late 2026 - but there is a new Spider-Man to enjoy first.

The synopsis on Disney Plus reads: “In a retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family must defend the planet.” The cast includes: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson.

