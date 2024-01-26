Tickets have gone on sale and the event will once again be held at Hidden in Cow Lane, Burnley. The iconic cocktails that made Posh so popular will once again be on the menu and the soundtrack for the night will include hip hop, urban and R n B anthems that were popular at the club back in the day. Tickets for the first reunion, in September last year, sold out within 48 hours of going on sale. So organisers added a second night and re-named the event Posh-The Reunion Weekender.