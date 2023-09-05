News you can trust since 1877
22 fantastic photos from the reunion to celebrate former Burnley nightspot Posh

The much anticipated Posh the Reunion Weekender was a huge success.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST

The two night event, to re-live the days of the club which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises, was a sell out at Burnley venue Hidden in Cow Lane.

Resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton were brought back together for the first time since the club closed its doors in 2014 and former regulars re-lived the halycon days of the lclub by sipping on Posh iconic cocktails, including Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, Mr Skittles.

The event was such a success organisers are now planning a Christmas reunion. Further details will be announced soon.

.

.

.

