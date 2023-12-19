34 cracking photos from Christmas reunion to celebrate former Burnley nightclub Posh (part one)
A second reunion to celebrate the halycon days of former Burnley nightclub Posh was a great success.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Dec 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 17:28 GMT
Held at Hidden venue in Cow Lane on Saturday, devotees of Posh, which was situated in Ormerod Street, flocked to the event. DJ Baz, who was a regular on the decks at Posh, was back spinning the discs at last Saturday’s reunion.
Former Posh owner Mick Cookson was among the revellers. The Christmas reunion was organised after the first one was such a success in September.
