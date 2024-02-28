Date announced for opening of new Burnley nightclub Paparazzi in former Paradise nightspot that later became Inside Out
Situated in the former Paradise nightspot, that later became Inside Out, in Bull Street, Paparazzi will open on Saturday, March 16th.
Aiming for the over 25’s market the venue will have a resident DJ playing retro and house music and there will also be a VIP cocktail bar and gin lounge.
The opening night is a ticket only event and these are free, but limited. Customers will be served a glass of fizz and the doors open at 11pm.
The new owner of Paparazzi , who also owns Vintage Claret in the town’s Yorkshire Street, will be funding a free drop in centre where victims of domestic violence can get help and support. Never Alone aims to provide a safe haven for people to go and talk openly. The centre will be fully staffed and open during the day.