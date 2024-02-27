Huge metal walkway built at entrance to The Calders luxury housing development in Cliviger slated as 'monstrosity' by angry residents
Residents living on the Miller Homes new build development, The Calders in Cliviger, were stunned to see the metal ramp appear as the entrance and access to a public footpath that cuts through the site from Red Lees Road. Cliviger county councillor Cosima Towneley described the walkway as a ‘carbuncle on the countryside.’ She told the Express: “I have written to the head of planning at Burnley Borough Council to ask how on earth this has been allowed. It is an absolute monstrosity and there is simply no need for a walkway of this size.”
One disgruntled resident said: “This has sent the estate into meltdown. It in no way fits in with the local landscape, which we all assumed it would have to, to satisfy council approvals. We did know there would be a walkway, but we assumed it would be in keeping with the area, a stone path that matches the farmer’s wall perhaps.”
Dozens of Cliviger residents, and people living on the luxury development of 125 homes, have taken to social media to slate the erection which has been described as ‘disgusting,’ ‘an eyesore,’ and ‘totally out of character with the landscape.’
County Coun. Towneley added that Lancashire County Council’s Public Rights of Way body was looking into the matter. The Express has contacted Burnley Council and Miller Homes for comment.