Situated in the former Paradise nightspot, that later became Inside Out, in Bull Street, Paparazzi will be aimed at over 25’s. It will have a resident DJ playing retro and house music and there will also be a VIP cocktail bar and gin lounge.

The new owner of Paparazzi also owns Vintage Claret in the town’s Yorkshire Street. Paparazzi will also be funding a free drop in centre where victims of domestic violence can get help and support. Never Alone aims to provide a safe haven for people to go and talk openly and it will also have a sensory play area and a library stocked with books of all ages. The centre will be fully staffed and open during the day. Although Never Alone is being created inside Paparazzi it will be a totally separate space and have its own external entrance..