While other teenagers were taking on their first Saturday jobs, he was running his own business at just 18-years-old.

Now 26, Burnley man Colm Murtagh has owned his own barbershop for nearly a decade, having been in the industry since 14-years-old.

Colm, who is self-taught, has used his passion and talents to turn Colm Lewis Barbershop in Cuthbert Street into a unique venue where he says having your hair cut is a social experience with the same fun vibes of being down the pub with your mates.

“I’ve been doing barbering since I was about 14, and I’m 26 now. When I did it at college, everyone was doing basic training but I was working full-time already and knew what I was doing. I pretty much taught myself by watching Youtube videos, picking up little bits here and there, and just practising on my brother and mates. I’ve worked in a number of barbers around Burnley and also in Manchester City Centre. I then set up my own business in my loft and got a client base together for about two years. My dad was doing a house up and decided to convert the downstairs into a barber shop when I was 18.”

Spencer Pilling and Colm Murtagh outside Colm Lewis Barber Shop in St Cuthbert's Street in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

That is when he made the leap and launched his own shop, adding: “It was an experience. That first week was manic as there was a lot to take on. But I have the passion for it.”

That love for the job has seen the business go from strength to strength, with Colm being joined full-time by Spencer Pilling, who rents a chair, as well as Liam Hogan, who works there on Saturdays.

“The shop has a pool table and a bit of a vibe. Everybody is talking and playing pool while waiting to have their hair done. People are in a good mood."

Colm Murtagh, now 26, opened his first barber shop when he was just 18. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

