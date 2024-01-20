Imagine travelling back in time 100 years ago and telling someone that in 2024 people buy items using a pocket-sized device and have them delivered to their homes the very next day.

No doubt they wouldn’t believe you as, before the age of the internet, shopping in Burnley was a whole different ball game.

The 12 fascinating images in the gallery below offer a glimpse of what shopping in well-known places like Colne Road and Hammerton Street used to look like over the past 120 years and more.

Some of these pictures, belonging to Lancashire County Council, date as far back as the 19th Century. They are part of Keeping East Lancashire in the Picture, a two-year project bringing together thousands of people of different ages and backgrounds to make collections of historic photographs in their libraries more accessible, inclusive and sustainable.

The council is calling for 75 digitisation and research volunteers across four project hubs based in libraries in Burnley, Nelson, Colne and Accrington.

To apply to be a volunteer, contact [email protected] or 01772 533039 and for more information visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries-and-archives/archives-and-record-office/keeping-east-lancashire-in-the-picture/

1 . Market Square, Burnley Market Square in Burnley in 1979. Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council Photo Sales

2 . John Bull's Shop, Burnley John Bull's Shop in Hammerton Street, Burnley, taken in 1979. Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council Photo Sales

3 . Atkinson's Menswear Shop, Burnley Atkinson's Menswear Shop on the corner of Market Street and St James' Street in Burnley around 1930. Credit: Lancashire County Council. Photo: Lancashire County Council Photo Sales