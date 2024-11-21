Based in Hammerton Street the man behind the huge success of the nightspot was businessman Mick Cookson. He featured on national and international TV when the nightspot’s sister company, Ultimate Entertainment Agency, bought a collection of sumo wrestling suits to supply to the games and entertainment industry. It was a craze that swept the entire nation and helped to put Panama Joe’s and Burnley on the map.

Panana Joe’s, which sold itself as an ‘entertainment complex’ also scored another ‘first’ with the introduction of a Bucking Bronco that revellers were keen to try on Friday and Saturday nights.

The black and gold themed club which boasted an MTV bar and a members’ only lounge, was bang on trend for the time as these incredible photos show, including a couple before work started on the transformation of the building into what became affectionately known as ‘Panama’s.’

