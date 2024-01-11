Based in Hammerton Street the man behind the huge success of the nightspot was businessman Mick Cookson . He featured on national and international TV when the nightspot’s sister company, Ultimate Entertainment Agency, bought a collection of sumo wrestling suits to supply to the games and entertainment industry.

It was a craze that swept the entire nation and helped to put Burnley on the map. Panana Joe’s also scored another ‘first’ with the introduction of a Bucking Bronco that revellers were keen to try on Friday and Saturday nights. Mick also had the contacts to attract some of the biggest bands of the day to come and play at Panama’s including chart topping Five Star.