Mindhunter was surprisingly ‘recreated’ in the new season of Netflix’s Monster 🚨📺

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is out on Netflix.

Eager viewers have already binge-watched it all.

A reference to Mindhunter has some viewers in uproar.

Netflix viewers have taken to social media to vent after Monster: The Ed Gein Story made a surprise nod to a cancelled favourite. Viewers who rushed through the new season were shocked to see the crime series recreate parts of Mindhunter - with eerily similar actors.

The latest season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology takes on another one of America’s most infamous serial killers. It focuses on Ed Gein, whose sordid behaviour is said to have inspired the likes of Psycho, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Silence of the Lambs.

Charlie Hunnam leads the cast of the latest edition of the Netflix show. He is joined by plenty of other recognisable faces.

But one thing that has got viewers talking is a surprise nod to Mindhunter. The beloved crime series ran for two seasons and fans have been demanding more ever since it ended.

‘Foul move’: fans vent over Monster’s nod to Mindhunter

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is out on October 3 | Netflix

Eager viewers who sat down to binge their way through the latest edition of Monster have already managed to make it through the full season. All eight episodes landed on Netflix on Friday (October 3).

Those who have made it to the end were left emotional by a surprise reference to Mindhunter. The eighth episode features a recreation of that classic series including actors that look eerily similar to the cast of the fan favourite.

It has left a bad taste in the mouth for many viewers. They took to social media to vent about the inclusion of ‘temu Mindhunter’.

One wrote: “Ryan Murphy’s latest show referencing mindhunter is a foul move given how he’s a fetishiser of real serial killers from history, who notoriously prioritises shock value over tact. The complete opposite of what Mindhunter is, a slap in the face to all it stands for and its legacy.”

Another added: “We have Mindhunter at home.” A person echoed: “On the last episode of Ed Gein and Ryan Murphy put in a Mindhunter from Temu scene.”

One fan said: “Please make "Mindhunter" season 3 we're being subjected to bootleg versions. Show them how it's really done lol (no offense to the actors).”

A particularly riled up viewer wrote: “The Mindhunter key jangling at the end of the Ed Gein Monster story is not only annoying, it’s insulting to the creators of Mindhunter and the actors who starred in that show.”

While one viewer described Mindhunter as: “Just one of the most brilliant and perfect shows ever made, will be forever heartbroken we never got more of it.”

But some viewers had a more positive reaction to the reference. One said: “What??? This last episode of Monster: Ed Gein is like a MindHunters ode...so cool.”

Another wrote: “The Mindhunter tribute in the finale of The Ed Gein Story hit me right in the heart. God, I miss that show, the atmosphere, the tension, the brilliance.”

