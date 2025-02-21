Love is Blind’s new series is airing weekly on Netflix 💘

Love is Blind is back for a new season of Netflix.

The episodes are being spaced out across multiple weeks.

Dates have been confirmed by the streaming giant.

A brand new series of Love is Blind has started on Netflix - and you might be wondering when the next episodes will be released. Fortunately the release schedule has been confirmed for 2025.

Unlike most of Netflix’s big shows, the dating series actually will drop episodes weekly. So if you prefer to binge watch, you will have to wait a little bit longer.

The first set of episodes arrived last week on Valentine’s Day - in a perfectly timed start date. But when will the rest of the season be released?

When do the next episodes of Love is Blind release?

Netflix takes the unusual step of splitting Love is Blind over consecutive weeks - instead of dropping all in one go. The first six episodes were released on February 14.

The remaining episodes will drop on the following dates:

February 14 - episodes 1-6

February 21 - episodes 7-9

February 28 - episodes 10-12

March 7 - special

What time do Love is Blind episodes release?

For Netflix original shows like Love is Blind, the streaming giant releases them at 8am GMT (3am ET/ 12am PT). So the episodes will be waiting for you on a Friday after you finish work.

How many series of Love is Blind are on Netflix?

The latest season is the eighth of the Netflix streaming hit, but there have been plenty of spin-offs as well. A UK version launched in August last year and has been renewed for a second series.

