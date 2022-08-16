Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Friday to Sunday ( August 26th to 28th) with a rock, roots and folk twist, plus a star-studded line-up of 50 plus artists/bands including Lindisfarne, Dr Feelgood, The Animals and Friends, FM, Ian Siegal, Miguel Montalban plus many more.

Both full festival tickets and individual day tickets are available for the event, with pre-event sales having already surpassed those back in 2019 and additional full festival tickets having to be released, and for what is being billed as one of the best value music festivals in the UK, visitors will be able to see 12 artists for just £40, less than £4 per band.

Folk rock pioneers Lindisfarne will be performing at the Pendle Hippodrome on Friday, August 26th

All tickets can be purchased online: https://www.colneblueslineup.com/get-tickets

Peter Barton, Artistic Director of the Great British R&B Festival, said: "I don't know any other festival in the UK that can boast a line-up like this for such a ridiculously value for money gig.

"FM are doing the Saturday night and you'd spend £40 just to see FM in London and they sell out the Shepherd's Bush Empire. If you went to see these bands individually you'd be paying anywhere from £15 for one of the lesser known bands up to £40-£50 for the more well-known artists. It's cheap as chips!"

Coun. Mary Thomas, chairman of Colne Town Council ,said: "This festival is unique. Colne is a small mill town, but it will be absolutely banging on August Bank Holiday weekend, and the line-up we have this year is absolutely tremendous.”

The Colne Great Rhythm and Blues Festival returns on August Bank Holiday weekend

For those looking to make a weekend of it, there is also a fantastic range of camping passes available at the Colne and Nelson Rugby Club. With camping ticket sales at their highest of all time, prices start from £14, with full festival camping for a four person tent, individual night camping, as well as camper/caravan stays.

Alongside the sensational live music, Colne will also be transformed for a weekend packed full of family fun activities including face painters, a giant LED fire breathing robot, buskers playing in the streets, and bouncy Blues Brothers stilt walkers.

Local businesses will also be heavily involved in the event, with organisers of the Great British R&B Festival, Colne Town Council, launching a #ShopLocal campaign, delivering 100+ festival stickers to business in the town to display in their windows, while encouraging anyone attending the festival to #ShopLocal.

On top of the strong event line-up, there will also be other opportunities to enjoy live music including The Official Fringe, which will showcase a blend of the finest UK blues acts and local artists in pubs and clubs around the town.

The 2022 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival will take place at the Colne Muni and Pendle Hippodrome.

The event is sponsored by Barnfield Construction and Property Shop

For all the latest news and information on the Great British R&B Festival, visit https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/