Hunters Oak Farm in Ightenhill is once again the setting for the popular dance gathering, which takes place on Saturday.

Headlining the Drop The Beat Arena will be Rob Tissera and Dancing Divaz, supported by Jane Angel, Mark Xtc, Sempie, Big Kenny, Natalie George, Billy Hawthorn, and more.

Drop The Beat is being held at Hunters Oak Farm, Burnley, on Saturday

Over at the Social Arena, world champion scratch master DJ Woody, along with JAM MCs (the Happy Mondays’ world tour DJs), will be topping a lineup that includes Ants Kolatis, Grant Holmes, and Craig Woolstencroft.

Craig Kennedy, who organises Drop The Beat with Jenna Tattersall, said: “This year we have a fantastic mix of world class DJs and artists playing disco, funky house, old school and hip hop.

“We’re really lucky to have managed to book artists such as DJ Woody, local boy turned world champion scratch Master. Also bringing the JAM MCS to Burnley for the first time. These guys are the world tour DJs for the Happy Mondays, so we’re thrilled to have them on board along with our favourite headliners and local heroes.

"I’d like to thank all the team behind the scenes, especially Jenna, who go above and beyond to make this event happen.

“It’s looking like the sun will be out on Saturday as well, so come on down and enjoy a day of top class music in a beautiful Burnley setting.”