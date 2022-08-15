Here is this week’s selection of photos of friends getting together.
1. Burnley nightlife: Summer nights in Burnley town centre pubs and clubs
The Corkhouse
Photo: submitted
2. Burnley nightlife: Summer nights in Burnley town centre pubs and clubs
Penny Black
Photo: submitted
3. Burnley nightlife: Summer nights in Burnley town centre pubs and clubs
Remedy
Photo: submitted
4. Burnley nightlife: Summer nights in Burnley town centre pubs and clubs
Burnley nightlife: Summer nights in Burnley town centre pubs and clubs
Photo: submitted