Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival will return this year

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as a result of Covid, but returns this year with more than 50 acts set to perform over the weekend.

These include Geno Washington, Lindisfarne, Kyla Brox, and Dr Feelgood who will be performing across the event’s two main stages Colne Muni and Pendle Hippodrome, which have

been programmed by new artistic director Peter Barton.

Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival is attended by people from across the world.

Miss Gina Langley, Colne Town Council’s town clerk, said: “The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival is an iconic event for Colne, it sees thousands of people from across the UK and Europe come and visit our brilliant town and we cannot wait to welcome everyone this year. Tickets are selling quickly for the festival, and I would recommend getting your tickets as soon as possible as the festival will be hugely popular!”

The 2019 festival, which saw it celebrate its 30th anniversary, won the much-coveted UK Blues Award for the Best Blues Based Festival of The Year.

This year’s festival will run from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28 with a huge range of live music across the main stages as well as the fringe venues across the town.

These venues are being programmed by Colne Blues Society which is a small charitable trust whose members are extremely passionate about the local music scene and want to support the longevity of the festival.