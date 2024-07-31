This Is Manchester: Win tickets to Queen’s Park indie festival
A supersonic day in the sunshine awaits Manchester music lovers this weekend when Queen’s Park plays host to a day of unmissable live indie music.
The ‘This Is Manchester’ festival, which will run from noon until 9pm, features The Smiths Utd, Adored (The Stone Roses Tribute), The Oasis Experience, The Cortinas, and The Appy Mundays.
Tickets are £12 (under 12s free entry), and we have two pairs of tickets here ready to give away.
To be in with a chance of winning, email [email protected] with the name of one Stone Roses song. Deadline for entries is Thursday, 8pm. Tickets are available to buy here.
