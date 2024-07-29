Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley will be banging the drum for the iconic Manchester music scene this weekend at an indie festival packed full of swagger.

This Is Manchester takes over Queen’s Park on Saturday featuring a line-up of top tribute acts paying homage to the legendary sounds of the city.

The Smiths Utd, Adored (The Stone Roses Tribute), The Oasis Experience, The Cortinas, and The Appy Mundays will all be performing, with gates set to open at noon. New Order tribute act True Order had also been scheduled to play, but have had to pull out due to an injury in the band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Is Manchester music festival is taking place in Queen's Park, Burnley, on Saturday

Organisers Madge Nawaz and Craig Kennedy said: “We wanted to put on a music festival for the people of Burnley that didn’t cost the earth. Affordable tickets, no rip-off bar prices. And you get to watch some of the best tribute acts in the country performing right here in our beautiful town.

"Queen’s Park really is a stunning location, and we can’t wait to see it packed out with people enjoying indie classic after indie classic. Even the weather’s looking good!”