This Is Manchester: Queen’s Park hosting tribute festival paying homage to Oasis, Stone Roses, The Courteeners and more
This Is Manchester takes over Queen’s Park on Saturday featuring a line-up of top tribute acts paying homage to the legendary sounds of the city.
The Smiths Utd, Adored (The Stone Roses Tribute), The Oasis Experience, The Cortinas, and The Appy Mundays will all be performing, with gates set to open at noon. New Order tribute act True Order had also been scheduled to play, but have had to pull out due to an injury in the band.
Organisers Madge Nawaz and Craig Kennedy said: “We wanted to put on a music festival for the people of Burnley that didn’t cost the earth. Affordable tickets, no rip-off bar prices. And you get to watch some of the best tribute acts in the country performing right here in our beautiful town.
"Queen’s Park really is a stunning location, and we can’t wait to see it packed out with people enjoying indie classic after indie classic. Even the weather’s looking good!”
Tickets for This Is Manchester are £12, and can be bought through https://skiddle.com/e/37182252. Free entry for under 12s.
