AI predicts final Championship table with forecasts made for Burnley, Leeds United, Portsmouth and Sheffield United

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Jul 2024, 09:13 BST
Burnley’s 2024/25 Championship campaign gets underway in exactly two weeks’ time.

Scott Parker’s men make the trip to Kenilworth Road for a tricky opening fixture against Luton Town in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday, August 12.

Having been relegated from the Premier League together, both sides will be among the fancied sides to win promotion back to the top flight.

While a ball hasn’t even been kicked yet, we’re already seeing predicted final tables.

Safe Betting Sites have used AI (artificial intelligence), combining the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI, to formulate a predicted Championship table for the 2024/25 season.

Here is how the table is expected to look when the campaign comes to an end:

Predicted points: 32 | Getty Images

1. 24: Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 32 | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 36 | Getty Images

2. 23: Oxford United

Predicted points: 36 | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 38 | Getty Images

3. 22: Derby County

Predicted points: 38 | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 39 | Getty Images

4. 21: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 39 | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipBurnleyLeeds UnitedSheffield UnitedPortsmouthScott ParkerPremier LeagueLuton TownSky Sports

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.