"It felt so good to be back home, I got quite emotional at the positive response I received and I can't wait to release all my new tracks soon for the people of Burnley and Padiham," said Nadia.

And Nadia said she hoped that next year she may be a headliner at the festival that has been extended to three days at its Towneley Park venue.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Nadia Lucy in action at Retro in the Park in Burnley's Towneley Park

She said: "It is such a beautiful, sociable event with everyone enjoying the music, I have missed this so much."

A passionate advocate of her hometown of Padiham, Nadia chose historic Gawthorpe Hall to shoot her first-ever video for her track 'Hole in my heart' which featured top soul singer's Sharlene Hector on vocals.

She also chose teenage Padiham dancer and singer Jolie Forrest to star in the video, which was shot by Hapton based film-maker Kevin Furber.

Nadia's biggest hit yet is 'Sunshine Everyday' which went to number one in the Beatport charts for house music during the first lockdown, up against Fat Boy Slim and one of her heroes Hannah Wants.

DJ Nadia Lucy, in action on the decks at Burnley's Retro in the Park, is a huge advocate for her hometown of Padiham

Nadia scored her first success in 2017 when she won the prestigious Smirnoff Vodka and Warehouse Project DJ competition and played one of the biggest club nights in the world.

And Nadia shared the stage with one of her heroines, DJ royalty, Hannah Wants. Before winning the competition James Hype gave airtime to her mix, Nadia's Tribute, on Kiss FM while elite DJ, Mario Piu, played her remake of his old dance classic, Communication, at his set in Italy.