IN PICTURES: Thousands of revellers swarm into Burnley for Retro In The Park

Retro in the Park — the brainchild of house music philanthropist Paul Taylor in association with JBM Music — pulled in punters from all over as David Morales, Basement Jaxx and Hacienda Classical headlined a stacked catalogue of DJs and vocalists.

As a result of its phenomenal success, the event will return in 2023 as a ‘Retro Weekender’ on Saturday, May 27th and Bank Holiday Sunday, May 28th, with an even more impressive star-studded line-up of guests.

Revellers make their way to Retro in the Park festival 2022.

