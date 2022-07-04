Revellers at the Retro in the Park Festival in Towneley Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

IN PICTURES: Thousands of revellers swarm into Burnley for Retro In The Park

Thousands of revellers descended on Burnley’s Towneley Park for a nine-hour musical extravaganza in the vicinity of the town’s historic Hall.

By Dan Black
Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:23 pm

Retro in the Park — the brainchild of house music philanthropist Paul Taylor in association with JBM Music — pulled in punters from all over as David Morales, Basement Jaxx and Hacienda Classical headlined a stacked catalogue of DJs and vocalists.

As a result of its phenomenal success, the event will return in 2023 as a ‘Retro Weekender’ on Saturday, May 27th and Bank Holiday Sunday, May 28th, with an even more impressive star-studded line-up of guests.

Check out our gallery to see if our photographer pictured you in the crowds this weekend.

1. 1

Revellers make their way to Retro in the Park festival 2022.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. 2

Revellers at the Retro in the Park Festival in Towneley Park.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. 3

Revellers at the Retro in the Park Festival in Towneley Park.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. 4

Revellers at the Retro in the Park Festival in Towneley Park.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 7